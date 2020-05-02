Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) Stock Price Down 51.4%

Almost Never Films Inc (OTCMKTS:HLWD) traded down 51.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Get Almost Never Films alerts:

Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Almost Never Films Inc operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Almost Never Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almost Never Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.