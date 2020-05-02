Alpha Network Alliance Ventures (OTCMKTS:ANAV) Stock Price Down 65.6%

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc (OTCMKTS:ANAV) dropped 65.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANAV)

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the marketing and sale of food supplements and vitamins under the WellnessPro brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Riverside, California.

