Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Cut by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $28.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,320.61. 2,061,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,189.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,320.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 40.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,515.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.95.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.