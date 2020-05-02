Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $29.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,317.32. 2,432,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,773. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,185.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,318.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 40.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

