Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,764,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 76.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

