Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Altria Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 691,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,379,000 after purchasing an additional 761,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.91. 11,764,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479,255. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 76.81% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

