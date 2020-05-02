Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

AMAL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. 76,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,920. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 457.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

