Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amalgamated Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of AMAL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 76,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,920. The company has a market cap of $339.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 457.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter valued at $784,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

