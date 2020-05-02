Amoveo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.42 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for $20.93 or 0.00234320 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.56 or 0.03958040 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00061606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035658 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011197 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo's total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo's official website is amoveo.io . Amoveo's official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

