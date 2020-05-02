Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Concrete Pumping reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.52 million.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown bought 18,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,415 shares of company stock worth $53,248. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $2.57. 425,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $165.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

