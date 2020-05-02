Analysts Expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.36. Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

In other news, Director Thomas Falk sold 11,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.28, for a total transaction of $3,575,133.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,074 shares of company stock worth $33,967,841. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 24,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock traded down $13.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average is $243.42. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $323.78.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

