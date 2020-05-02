Analysts Set Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Price Target at $2.38

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 1,172,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.53. 1,361,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 872.95% and a negative return on equity of 179.92%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

