Analysts Set Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT at $12.81

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.29. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.85 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

