Analysts Set UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) PT at $17.83

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. TheStreet cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 194,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,512. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $513.39 million, a PE ratio of 207.83 and a beta of 1.04.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,968.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 21,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $244,003.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,355 shares of company stock worth $336,770 over the last three months. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,337 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 996.5% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 1,160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,054,206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 436,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 414,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 326,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 142,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

