ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $10.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $6,396,844.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,988.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,155 shares of company stock worth $7,770,542 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. 1,941,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.79 and a beta of 1.87. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

