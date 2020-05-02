Ankr (ANKR) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and Bithumb. During the last week, Ankr has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and $1.74 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.42 or 0.04008783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00061338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035644 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011147 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008971 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,162,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bilaxy, Bitinka, Bithumb, Bittrex, Huobi Korea, KuCoin, IDEX, Sistemkoin, BitMax, Upbit, Coinsuper, Bgogo, ABCC, Hotbit, Binance DEX, Coinall and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

