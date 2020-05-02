Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 22.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.85.

Anthem stock opened at $269.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.31. Anthem has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

