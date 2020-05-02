Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. 1,957,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.03.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

