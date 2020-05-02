Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 138,048 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.07. 59,874,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,549,324. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.65. The firm has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

