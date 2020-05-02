Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $320.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.07. 59,874,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,549,324. The company has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day moving average of $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

