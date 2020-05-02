Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 8.6%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s share price fell 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.64 and last traded at $49.67, 14,427,890 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 9,732,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.