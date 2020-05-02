Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) was down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.31, approximately 665,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 672,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,022,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 56,226 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,095,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

