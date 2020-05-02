Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.10

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $6.56 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001144 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, BitMart, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.47 or 0.02372786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00195828 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00063543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bithumb, DragonEX, IDEX, Gate.io, LBank, CoinBene, OKEx, Bibox, DDEX, BitMart, Huobi and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

