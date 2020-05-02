Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.90.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. 979,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,053. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.89. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,875 shares of company stock valued at $463,706. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 162.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 290,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.