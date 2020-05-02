Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Down 14.1%

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) fell 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.58, 929,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 809,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. Cowen started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.34 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The stock has a market cap of $585.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $77,861.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,875 shares of company stock valued at $463,706. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ardelyx by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

