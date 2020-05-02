Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,700 at Barclays

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 3,195 ($42.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,358.33 ($31.02).

Shares of LON AHT traded down GBX 65 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,110 ($27.76). 886,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,761.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,250.26.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

