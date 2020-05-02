At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading Down 19.8%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) dropped 19.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, approximately 3,813,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,608,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $397.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 518,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $1,217,316.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 250,842 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in At Home Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

