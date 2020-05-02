Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALFVY. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Shares of ALFVY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,270. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.77.
About Atlas Copco
