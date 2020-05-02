Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.06-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.584-1.599 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Atlassian also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.22 EPS.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.87. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $158.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.69, a P/E/G ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

