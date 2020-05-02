Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.17-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.74 million.Atlassian also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.06-1.12 EPS.
TEAM stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.59. 2,325,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -177.69, a P/E/G ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.87. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $158.98.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.
