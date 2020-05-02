Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.17-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.74 million.Atlassian also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.06-1.12 EPS.

TEAM stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.59. 2,325,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -177.69, a P/E/G ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.87. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $158.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Atlassian from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.06.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

