Atonomi (ATMI) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Atonomi has a market cap of $66,518.65 and $118.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.03 or 0.03999900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00061581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008903 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

