AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $39.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of ATRC opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,933.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,014,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $4,794,530 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AtriCure by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 770.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

