AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on T. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,837,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,772,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.