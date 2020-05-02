Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $587,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $6.27 on Friday, reaching $140.42. 2,604,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

