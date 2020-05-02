Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,481. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

