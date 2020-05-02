BaaSid (BAAS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.16 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $52,158.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.73 or 0.02368169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00196018 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00063694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

