Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Balchem stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $87.24. 284,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

