Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.03)-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $281.6-283.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.03-0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $7.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.22. 1,508,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,461.00 and a beta of 0.66. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bandwidth from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $201,627.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,497 shares in the company, valued at $354,048.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,220,673.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

