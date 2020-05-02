Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,367,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,452,000 after buying an additional 386,761 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,382,000 after buying an additional 778,813 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,811,000 after buying an additional 220,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.