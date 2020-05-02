Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.90.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.85%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.