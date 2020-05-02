Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €69.00 ($80.23) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAYN. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.59 ($93.71).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €60.14 ($69.93) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €54.75 and a 200-day moving average of €66.91.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

