BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) were down 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61, approximately 1,304,439 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 975,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

BBAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter worth $270,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at $8,992,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.