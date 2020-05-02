Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.08.

BBBY traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,255,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,620,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $785.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.38.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

