Beetle Coin One Day Volume Reaches $31,460.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $24.68, $50.98 and $20.33. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $921,619.06 and approximately $31,460.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053840 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 113.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 224,303,010 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $50.98, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.