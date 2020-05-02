Berkwood Resources (CVE:BKR) Trading Up 20%

Berkwood Resources Ltd (CVE:BKR) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 127,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

Berkwood Resources Company Profile (CVE:BKR)

Berkwood Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Cobalt Fold property, which include 40 claims covering an area of 2,176.19 hectares located in the Côte-Nord area of Quebec; and the Roscoe Vanadium project consisting 40 claims covering approximately 2,189.19 hectares located in Cote-Nord area, Quebec.

