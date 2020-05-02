bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €38.25 ($44.48) and last traded at €39.55 ($45.99), 32,427 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.45 ($47.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $277.56 million and a PE ratio of 15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.08.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company operates through Sports Betting and eGaming segments. It also provides casino, poker, and vegas games, as well as virtual sports. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

