BidaskClub Downgrades Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Strong Sell

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

GGAL traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 925,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $39.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 9,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.