BidaskClub Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BILI. ValuEngine raised shares of Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.14. 7,335,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,924. Bilibili has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

