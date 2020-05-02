BidaskClub Upgrades Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Buy

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

ALLT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

