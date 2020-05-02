BidaskClub Upgrades FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Hold

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FEYE. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. 4,445,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,006. FireEye has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in FireEye by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,136 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,014 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FireEye by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.